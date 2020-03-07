An East Bay resident convicted of second-degree murder in the 2016 gang-related shooting death in San Mateo along El Camino Real lost his bid for a new trial.
Superior Court Judge Richard Dubois denied Friday a defense motion for a new trial or reduction to a lesser charge against Alejandro Deleon, 25, of San Leandro.
Deleon, a Norteño gang member, confronted a Sureño gang member Sept. 6, 2016, at 3520 S. El Camino Real near the PetSmart store and used a semi-automatic handgun to fatally shoot the victim, according to prosecutors.
A high-speed chase into San Francisco followed where the murder weapon was thrown out of a vehicle. Police recovered the weapon, prosecutors said.
Deleon faces up to 43 years to life in state prison when sentenced Tuesday.
