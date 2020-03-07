Alejandro Deleon

Alejandro Deleon

An East Bay resident convicted of second-degree murder in the 2016 gang-related shooting death in San Mateo along El Camino Real lost his bid for a new trial.

Superior Court Judge Richard Dubois denied Friday a defense motion for a new trial or reduction to a lesser charge against Alejandro Deleon, 25, of San Leandro.

Deleon, a Norteño gang member, confronted a Sureño gang member Sept. 6, 2016, at 3520 S. El Camino Real near the PetSmart store and used a semi-automatic handgun to fatally shoot the victim, according to prosecutors.

A high-speed chase into San Francisco followed where the murder weapon was thrown out of a vehicle. Police recovered the weapon, prosecutors said.

Deleon faces up to 43 years to life in state prison when sentenced Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription