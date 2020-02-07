A request by a Redwood City resident — facing misdemeanor assault charges while he was on probation for felony assault — for a new court-appointed attorney was denied Thursday.
Jesus Dan RiosTapia, 24, punched a 23-year-old man in the face Aug. 14, 2019, and warned him not to call police because RiosTapia knew where the man lived, prosecutors said.
About the same time, a second victim called 911 to report he was sitting on the ground near his home when RiosTapia walked by and without warning licked him in the stomach and tried to kick him in the head, prosecutors said.
