Schools throughout California, Washington state and elsewhere received threats via social media platforms regarding a threat of violence to schools, including in this county, Redwood City police said, though there was no validity to it.
Redwood City police partnered with other law enforcement agencies to determine the validity of the threat and it appeared to have originated in Texas. Authorities there have contacted the person who send out the post and it appeared to have no merit, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.