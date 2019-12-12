Belmont police have identified the driver and vehicle in a suspicious driver case from Tuesday and say there was no foul play involved.
The case stemmed from a report by two girls who said a driver approached them on Casa Bona Avenue shortly before 4 p.m., rolled down the passenger window and told the girls to “get in,” police said.
The girls ran off and the suspect drove away, according to the report.
