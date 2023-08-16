There is no evidence of foul play in connection with the death of a man who was found between his vehicle and the sidewalk in Palo Alto on Wednesday morning, according to police.
At 6:23 a.m., officers responded to a report of a possible dead body on the 600 block of Waverley Street in the city’s University South neighborhood and arrived to find the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Palo Alto police said.
According to investigators, a passerby noticed the body lying on the ground between a legally parked green 2021 Dodge Challenger and the sidewalk, and that the Dodge belonged to the man who died. His name hasn’t been released.
Police said there is no evidence that any crime occurred, and that the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office will further investigate the man’s cause of death.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Palo Alto police dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voicemail to (650) 383-8984.
