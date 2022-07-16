COVID-19 infections are high in San Mateo County but mandates used in the past to stunt community transmission are not likely on the way in the near future, health officials said.
“It’s important to have universal masks and wearing a mask is a good idea for society, for public health. It’s good for humans and California, but we’re less clear about what’s the right process to get to that,” Deputy Health Officer Curtis Chan said. “It becomes a legal and ethical question. ... We want to be careful and to do this judiciously.”
County residents have a high risk of contracting the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which moved the county into the high risk tier on its COVID-19 tracking dashboard about two weeks ago.
About 10 residents out of every 100,000 have contracted the virus, based on a rolling seven-day average, according to the CDC. That amounts to more than 70 cases occurring per day with a total of 10,799 people contracting the virus in the last 30 days, according to the county’s COVID-19 data dashboard.
Despite such high transmission rates, Chan said local health officers are not considering issuing any mandates such as requiring indoor masking or limiting indoor capacity unlike Los Angeles health officials. The local decision is based on a sense that while personal risks of contracting the virus are high, the overall impact to health infrastructure, such as hospital capacity, is still low and new mutations or strains are not proving to be more lethal.
Chan said a universal masking mandate would also not make sense right now because risks vary in different settings, noting that small groups that play on an indoor soccer court were at lower risk than those who visit grocery stores or other crowded essential businesses.
As of Friday, only 32 patients with COVID-19 were being treated with two in the ICU. Like cases, the rate is up from mid-May by about double and has fluctuated between 30 cases to 50 cases but is still far below hospitalization rates seen during previous surges. For example, more than 200 patients were being treated during the winter of 2020.
Rates have been about this high since mid-May and it’s likely that greater transmission is occurring given that many residents have turned to at-home testing that is not monitored by or reported to federal, state or county agencies.
“While we can’t speculate about the future, we are monitoring COVID variants and local epidemiology and the impact on severe disease, especially hospitalizations and deaths, and will continue to take appropriate steps to protect public health,” read a statement from County Health.
Aside from collecting testing data from community sites and tracking hospitalizations, officials are also monitoring traces of the virus and the ratio of different variants and strains through sewage water collection testing done through the Stanford University’s Sewer Coronavirus Alert Network Program.
Chan said the county is likely experiencing its strongest surge yet, given that transmission has been so high for such a sustained number of days unlike previous surges that infected thousands but spiked and dropped quickly.
“I think with some of these omicron strains and particularly BA.5, a smaller dosage of virus can infect you. ... It doesn’t take a lot of virus to get someone infected and overwhelm their immune system,” Chan said. “[BA.5] is extremely contagious but the severity of the disease is about the same as other omicron strains and maybe not as severe as delta. It’s still very severe.”
Recognizing that the risk of contracting the virus is high, Chan said businesses, organizations and other establishments are encouraged to use their own discretion when considering whether to require masks and are strongly encouraged to implement or improve ventilation practices.
Rosanne Foust, president and CEO of the San Mateo County Economic Development Association, echoed Chan in an email statement and shared her confidence in business owners making the right decision for their establishments.
“I have full confidence that each business will make decisions regarding the uptick in virus cases that protect their staff and customers,” Foust said. “It is incumbent on us as community members to respect and especially support our local small businesses as they continue to navigate through the pandemic and the continuing economic instability.”
Chan also stressed the importance of taking individual precautions. People, especially those at high risk of experiencing strong negative side effects after contracting the virus, are encouraged to wear high-quality masks like N95s and KN95s, to get vaccinated and to stay up-to-date with boosters and to speak with a health care professional if they have any questions.
Those experiencing symptoms should test and isolate, and those who test negative while experiencing symptoms should retest and still stay home, Chan said, noting other viruses like the flu can also be contagious. A third wave of free at-home tests are being offered by the federal government and insurance companies are also required to cover home tests, Chan noted.
“Unless it’s allergies, they have some virus,” Chan said. “All those viruses can infect others too and cause a couple weeks of misery so it’s good to protect your friends and community.”
Visit https://www.smchealth.org/coronavirus for more information on COVID-19 tests and clinics, vaccination opportunities and other safety information.
