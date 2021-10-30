A driver who ran over an intoxicated man in South San Francisco and lied about hitting the man to law enforcement has pleaded no contest to felony hit-and-run, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
Victor Hernandez Castillo, 52, of South San Francisco, will face no more than one year in county jail after his plea, with his case continued to Dec. 14, prosecutors said. Hernandez Castillo was allegedly driving when the 50-year-old pedestrian was hit in the 200 block of Village Way Jan. 20, prosecutors said. The pedestrian was heavily intoxicated and stumbled and fell onto the ground in the middle of the road. Prosecutors said that Hernandez Castillo initially lied but eventually admitted to hitting the pedestrian and driving home because he was scared.
