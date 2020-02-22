A San Bernardino County woman pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault in what prosecutors say was an attack outside a Millbrae restaurant that left the victim with a broken nose.
Kaela Maureen Rivera, 22, will be sentenced March 13 to 45 days in county jail, prosecutors said.
She was in the restaurant March 9, 2018, and followed the victim outside, prosecutors said.
