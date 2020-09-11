San Mateo, CA (94402)

Today

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High around 75F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.