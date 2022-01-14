Caltrain’s annual Celebration Train will not be running on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year due to the coronavirus pandemic but SamTrans and Caltrain will be running a modified schedule.
Caltrain advises those interested to instead participate in the virtual events organized by the Northern California Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Foundation. In past years, the Celebration Train paid tribute to the 54-mile 1965 Selma to Montgomery March, and delivered celebrants to the traditional march in San Francisco that marks the holiday. Caltrain hopes to hold the event again next year, provided it can be done safely and responsibly, according to the rail agency.
Caltrain will operate a modified schedule for the holiday on Monday, Jan. 17, with hourly local service starting in the early morning and one round trip train from Gilroy. SamTrans will operate on its Regular, non-school day schedule. There will be no Caltrain or SamTrans contracted shuttle operations for the holiday.
For more information about holiday service call (800) 660-4287 (TTY (650) 508-6448), Customer Service will be open as per usual. Go to norcalmlkfoundation.org/events for more information on virtual events.
