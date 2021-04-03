Property taxes grew for the ninth consecutive year this fiscal year by a total of $225 million or 8% more than the prior year — contributing to $3 billion to be distributed countywide to local government agencies, according to the Property Tax Highlights report released by the Controller’s Office Friday.
The annual report provides the public with details about the amount of property taxes distributed to the 131 local governments operating within San Mateo County, including the cities, school districts, special districts and the county.
“It’s important to me that we provide taxpayers and residents visibility into the tax dollars they pay and where those dollars go,” County Controller Juan Raigoza said in a press release.
The tax growth is primarily due to annual increases in assessed property values resulting from real estate sales and new construction.
Total countywide assessed values and taxes have increased 6% to 8% each year from FY 2013-14 to FY 2019-20. Total values and general taxes will grow 7% in the current fiscal year (FY 2020-21), according to the report.
For the next year, total property values as of Jan. 1, 2021, used for FY 2021-22 and for installment tax bills due in December 2021 and April 2022, are expected to grow but not as much as in recent years.
The year-over-year vacancy rate of office commercial properties in the county increased from 7.6% to 11% as of the fourth quarter of 2020, while the asking lease price per square foot has remained relatively flat for the year. Conversely, the residential real estate market continues to show some strength. During the 12 months ending February 2021, prices of single-family homes have increased, while those of condominiums have remained relatively flat, according to the report.
In general, the pandemic has reduced demand for office space due to more workers teleworking, which may weaken growth in future assessed values of those properties. On a positive note, the life sciences industry continues to generate demand for office and research and development space, according to the report.
The top 10 corporate taxpayers for FY 2019-20 accounted for 6.5%, or $174.7 million, of the total property taxes billed, up from 6.3% in FY 2018-19.
“This shows that the county’s property tax base is broad and does not rely on a few taxpayers or industries,” Raigoza said. “The county’s diversified local economy, skilled workforce and desirable location for both residents and businesses should enable it to do well when the economy recovers in 2021 as more people in the county, state, country and world are vaccinated against COVID-19.”
Under Proposition 13, the general tax rate is always 1%. The increase resulted from annual growth in assessed values. Countywide, in FY 2019-20, the 1% general tax totaled $2.4 billion, of which 44% went to schools, 27% to the county, 17% to cities, 11% to special districts and 1% to former redevelopment agencies.
Debt services and special charges for items such as sewers also added to the change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.