Just after the one-year anniversary of the CZU Lightning Complex fires, Gov. Gavin Newsom, U.S. EPA Administrator Michael Regan and FEMA Region 9 Administrator Robert Fenton Jr. visited the site to discuss recovery efforts and their vision for combatting the climate crisis.
“We have a deep responsibility to support our communities recovering from wildfires, and that commitment doesn’t end when the world’s attention has moved on,” Newsom said during the visit to Big Basin Redwoods State Park.
The CZU Lightning Complex, sparked by thousands of lightning bolts during a dry storm, raged across more than 86,500 acre between San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties. The collection of fires were active for nearly 40 days, destroying 1,490 structures, damaging another 140, and claiming one fatality.
More than 97% of Big Basin, California's oldest state park, was burned, destroying park buildings, campgrounds, trail networks, electrical lines and other infrastructure. Efforts to restore the state park will receive $187 million in state funding, a large portion of the $217 million allocated to reconstruction and restoration efforts in the governor’s 2021 state budget.
The funds are made up of $113.5 million from the General Fund and $103.5 million in anticipated FEMA reimbursement, according to the release. An additional $2.2 billion in the California Comeback Plan has been invested into building up the state’s wildfire resilience and emergency response.
“The state will continue to work with federal partners to ensure our resilient communities have the help they need to get back on their feet and rebuild,” Newsom said.
Efforts include employing additional firefighting crews, purchasing new equipment and emboldening land and forest management efforts. Cal Fire was given authorization to early-higher nearly 1,400 new firefighters in March and an additional 12 aircrafts were added to the department’s fleet.
Since last year’s fires, 5,864 parcels of hazardous waste have been removed across 19 counties, in partnership between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state.
But similar destruction is still occurring across the state with more than 633,000 acres of land burning under California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection supervised incidents alone. Recovery work on active fires is currently underway, according to the press release.
At Big Basin, which opened to the public in May, California Department of Parks and Recreation officials are looking toward the future of the park. A planning process is underway to reimage the park, facilitating community and stakeholder feedback as state contractors continue work to clear hazardous trees, debris and toxic soils and replacing pedestrian bridges and signs.
Concerned by growing climate threats, state and federal officials have committed to climate mitigation efforts. In California, the Newsom Administration committed to requiring all vehicles sold by 2035 be zero-emission while the Biden Administration aims to see 50% of all new vehicles sold in the U.S. be zero-emission.
“Here at Big Basin, it’s clear that the existential climate crisis we face is not only a threat to our future, but to our storied history and the natural wonders that shape California as we know it,” Newsom said. “I’m grateful that California has a partner in the Biden Administration that recognizes the need to tackle this challenge with the urgency and bold action it demands.”
