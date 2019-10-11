Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 784, exempting zero-emission transit buses from the state portion of the sales tax until Jan. 1, as a way to advance the deployment of zero-emission buses in California.
The bill was authored by Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco.
“California is one of the only states that charge public transit agencies sales tax,” Mullin said in a prepared statement. “In spite of that fact, many California transit agencies including SamTrans have begun to deploy ZEBs in an effort to reduce dangerous pollutants and emissions from the air. However, since ZEBs are considerably more expensive than their diesel-fueled alternatives, this temporary tax break will help these cash-strapped agencies make this transition more easily.”
SamTrans officials said they were excited about the passage of AB 784, which will directly help the transit agency plans to convert to a fully zero-emissions fleet by 2032.
“In March 2018, our Board of Directors voted to replace 10 of our oldest diesel vehicles and replace them with new, electric battery powered buses,” SamTrans CEO Jim Hartnett said in a statement. “The first two are already in service and can be seen on any given day riding down El Camino Real and other communities in San Mateo County.”
Diesel engines, found in almost half of the state’s bus population, emit a complex mixture of air pollutants that have been identified as top contributors to climate change and have the potential to cause cancer and premature death. In 2018, the California Air Resources Board passed a regulation requiring the state’s public transit agencies to begin purchasing ZEBs as soon as 2023, with the goal of converting all fleets by 2040. This effort is expected to eliminate more than 7,000 tons of harmful diesel emissions, as well as 19 million tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere by 2050, according to Mullin’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.