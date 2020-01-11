A 57-year-old American Airlines flight attendant, who prosecutors say sodomized a 17-year-old high school student in San Carlos, is scheduled for an April 27 trial in San Mateo County Superior Court.
Jeffrey Lee Ramsden met the boy on the sex app Grindr, exchanged nude photos and the teen went to Ramsden’s home in San Carlos on Dec. 26, 2018, only for a massage, prosecutors said.
The teen told Ramsden his age and during the massage Ramsden repeatedly touched the boy’s genitals and suddenly orally copulated him, prosecutors say.
The teen said no and left the residence, according to prosecutors.
Ramsden reminded the high school student of the nude photos he possessed, prosecutors said.
On Jan 2, 2019, Ramsden told the teen to come to his residence where he forcibly sodomized him, prosecutors said.
The teen, in therapy, revealed the alleged sexual assaults and his mother called the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, according to prosecutors.
A pretext call established Ramsden knew the teen was underage, prosecutors said.
A prosecution motion to continue the trial, set for Feb. 18, was granted Friday. The teen would not be available to testify in February, according to prosecutors.
