A new trial date of April 27 was set Monday for San Mateo resident Bryan Kennis Lopezcruz, 19, who prosecutors say displayed a cellphone with the message “Shut up or you will die” to a 20-year-old woman whose bicycle he blocked along the Foster City Pedway.
Lopezcruz grabbed his crotch July 30, 2019, and tried to grab the woman’s phone out of her hands, according to prosecutors.
Thirty minutes earlier he had approached a woman in front of her home and used Google translator on his phone to tell her “My penis hurts, it hurts a lot, prosecutors said.
Lopezcruz was released Aug. 29, 2019, on $50,000 bail — and on a Saturday afternoon two days later he attacked a 23-year-old female jogger along the Foster City Pedway, prosecutors said.
He used his bicycle to knock the woman into the bushes, punched her in the face, grabbed her wrists and, while holding her down, grabbed her buttocks and genital area through her clothing.
The woman screamed and fought the defendant off her, prosecutors said.
Lopezcruz fled on his bicycle and surveillance video showed him riding his bicycle in the area, prosecutors said.
