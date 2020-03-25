The July 13 trial for two Redwood City residents, who prosecutors say confronted the driver of a car in a YMCA parking lot and flashed gang hand signals before one exposed a firearm in his waistband, has been delayed.
A new trial date for Ricardo Hernandezsoberanes and Juan Daniel Prado, both 20, will be set June 5.
Prado had a bandana over his face, walked over to the victim and after exposing the firearm said, “We don’t fight, we shoot” on April 4, 2019, along Hudson Avenue, according to prosecutors.
