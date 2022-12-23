Gov. Gavin Newsom, on Friday, announced the appointment of 15 Superior Court judges, including five for counties in the Bay Area.
In San Mateo County, Jeffrey Jackson, 49, will serve as a judge after being a partner at Jackson Law LLP and an attorney with the county’s Private Defender Program since 2008.
Toni Mims-Cochran, 53, is the newest Alameda County Superior Court judge after having served as a commissioner with the court since 2016.
Shara Beltramo, 44, will serve as a judge in Contra Costa County. Beltramo has been a deputy district attorney in Alameda County since 2018.
There are two new San Francisco Superior Court judges, Simon Frankel, 59, and Michael Rhoads, 38.
Frankel has been a partner at the law firm Covington & Burling LLP since 2006, while Rhoads has been chambers attorney to state Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye since 2018.
The other new judges announced Friday are in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and San Diego counties. All of the judges will be paid $231,174 annually in their new positions, according to the governor’s office.
