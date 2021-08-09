South San Francisco’s Racial and Social Equity Commission approved an action plan last month to ensure ongoing oversight and accountability for racial and social equity, focus on eliminating racial practices in the criminal justice system and target resources to reduce inequities.
“The commission was created to bring the community members together to determine our priorities, because we understand that there is a lot of racism, inequity and bias that has caused injustice and pain” said Councilmember Buenaflor Nicolas who chairs the commission. “We put together this commission on racial and social equality to ensure that we will continue our efforts and establish tangible steps to achieve the desired outcome and make sure that with this addition, we will advocate for reform and make equity in all aspects of life here in South City.”
It consists of 14 members from community leadership, city government, education, social welfare, youth and public safety.
Action steps that have already been implemented from the plan include having a behavioral health person to accompany the police when responding to mental health issue calls through the county’s pilot program.
It will have an economic mobility program with support from the county for disenfranchised community members, partnering with JobTrain and Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center to provide job training and help for small businesses.
“We are renting a place in the middle of the city to make sure that is accessible, especially to the people coming from the underserved or vulnerable areas in our city, so that can be the resource for them,” Nicolas said.
And it will have a guaranteed income pilot program that the City Council approved last month which will provide $500 a month for 12 months to more than 135 eligible families.
It also established an office of the Equity and Inclusion Officer, a dedicated staff position in the City Manager’s Office who will institutionalize accountability and equity, and monitor the equity related outcomes throughout South San Francisco.
“He or she will make a gap assessment, making sure that everything, all the departments to have the proper training and the proper procedures and actions to ensure that everything that we’re doing is trying to squash inequity in the city,” she said.
It plans to transition the Youth Advisory Council to a Youth Commission, to give young people ages 13 to 21 the same rights and responsibilities as the Racial and Social Equity Commission. For programs that are going to be rolled out, it will request input from the Youth Commission, especially if it will affect the youth of the city, Nicolas said.
The action plan will continue to be reassessed and improved if needed, she said.
Spearheading this commission and addressing racial inequality is personal for Nicolas. She came to the United States as an immigrant in 1988 with two young children. And she ran for office in 2018 to help make a difference.
“As the first Filipina in the City Council, it’s a very big responsibility that I have to show. I love this city. I love the country. I am an American, my children, my grandchildren are now Americans,” she said. “It’s very personal to me that we go the right way for the future of this country.”
A final report and action plan will be issued to the City Council at the Aug. 25, 2021 meeting for review and acceptance.
The commission was chartered by the City Council in 2020 to address racial injustice in public safety, barriers to economic and educational opportunity, and access to quality health care. It was inspired to be formed after the George Floyd killing. Its four overarching goals and accompanying strategies are to create oversight and accountability on issues of inequity, identify and eliminate racist practices and policies in the criminal justice system, address resource gaps for people of color and other disenfranchised communities, and address land use planning for equitable development to reduce the displacement of people of color and citizens of low-income communities.
Commission members include Edith Arias; South San Francisco Police Chief Jeff Azzopardi; Gladys Balmas, San Mateo County Aging and Adult Services Norm Faria, City Manager Mike Futrell; Cheska Ibasan, the Youth Advisory Council; Vanessa McGovern; Hermes Monzon; Pat Murray, member South San Francisco Unified School District Board of Trustees; Vice Mayor Mark Nagales, Councilmember Buenaflor Nicolas as the commission chair; Kayla Powers; Liliana Rivera from Change SSF; Bobby Vaughn; and Andrea Fernandez as an alternate. Two management fellows, Tamiko Huey and Amy Ferguson will assist in implementing the action plan.
