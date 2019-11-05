After more than a year serving as assistant parks director for the San Mateo County Parks Department, Nicholas Calderon is slated to fill the department’s top spot after County Manager Mike Callagy recommended him for the post this week, according to a county press release.
If the county’s Board of Supervisors confirms Callagy’s recommendation at its Nov. 12 meeting, Calderon will take over the role’s responsibilities from Deputy County Manager Peggy Jensen, who has served as the department’s interim director. Calderon is expected to oversee a $60.3 million budget as well as 190 miles of trail and 23 parks, which welcome 2.5 million visitors annually, according to the release.
In the past year, Calderon has overseen fire fuel reduction efforts, expanded interpretive programs and defined habitat restoration priorities, according to the release.
Having grown up as a frequent visitor of San Mateo County parks, Calderon said in the release he was excited to have the opportunity to preserve families’ abilities to create memories in county parks, noting that would continue to be a priority for the department.
Before he joined the county parks department in 2018, Calderon served as one of the county’s real property services managers for three years, during which he was part of a team that worked with the Peninsula Open Space Trust to acquire and improve Tunitas Creek Beach. From 2011 to 2016, he was a legislative aide for Supervisor Don Horsley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.