The San Carlos Elementary School District Board of Trustees appointed Sarah Cassanego to fill the void left by Kathleen Farley, who resigned from the board earlier this year.
Cassanego was approved by the board Thursday, Oct. 1, and will complete the rest of Farley’s term expiring in 2022.
With professional experience as PG&E policy analyst and fundraiser for the Peninsula Open Space Trust, Cassanego has lived in San Carlos since 2013 and has two children in the local school system.
Superintendent Michelle Harmeier welcomed the newest trustee in a prepared statement.
“Ms. Cassanego’s willingness to provide leadership and service to support our students, staff and families during these challenging times is very much appreciated,” she said.
