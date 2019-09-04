How San Carlos will manage an influx of employees expected to fill new office buildings and maintain its diverse set of businesses are among the top considerations for city officials and business owners taking steps to update the city’s economic development plan.
Whether officials will dedicate resources to scoping possible improvements to Laurel Street, Old County Road and El Camino Real in the next three years was also a focus for the city’s Economic Development Advisory Commission, which met Tuesday to begin efforts to shape a new plan setting the vision for the city’s economic growth between 2020 and 2023. The city’s current economic development plan for the years 2016 through 2019 includes goals to foster a strong local economy, facilitate private investment in businesses and buildings. The goals also include maintaining and growing the city’s tax base along with strategies for implementation in specific parts of the city.
Facilitated by David Shiver, principal with the firm BAE Urban Economics, officials and business owners scoped the city’s competitive advantages and challenges for local businesses as well as portions of the city where planners can focus their efforts.
While the city’s downtown Laurel Street, its industrial arts district just east of Old County Road and stretches of El Camino Real were pegged for further study, a portion of the city’s industrial zones where a 528,520-square-foot office complex is being built surfaced as a priority for many. Currently under construction at the southeast corner of the intersection between Branston and Industrial roads, the biotech office complex will soon be joined by a 26,561-square-foot life sciences incubator approved in 2017 for 930 Brittan Ave.
Though his business Pioneer Millwork has been in San Carlos since 1991, Don Mancini moved his door, window and moulding company into its current location at 835 E. San Carlos Ave. in 2006. With office space coming online less than half a mile south of his business, Mancini expected rents for industrial spaces to rise and wondered how businesses that don’t own their own buildings will be able to weather the change.
Home to more than 130 building and construction businesses largely clustered in the city’s east side, San Carlos has seen the benefits of a steady stream of construction projects, with growth in the city’s building and construction industry’s sales tax revenue dwarfing the growth of the city’s leading sales tax generator, its business and industry category, in recent years.
“With biotech coming in and with all this higher-end use coming in, the rents are going to go higher … yes, the sales tax will go to different places. Maybe what we get from biotech replaces that,” he said. “It’s a change and … big changes are coming.”
Community Development Director Al Savay acknowledged the change in the city’s industrial east side could also mean improvements to the roads and infrastructure nearby would be considered as officials plan for new employees in that part of the city. Because amenities like restaurants and different forms of transportation may be needed to meet the needs of new employees, Savay supported efforts to shape policies accounting for changes in the area in the new economic development plan.
Lauren Savage, co-founder of the Reading Bug at 785 Laurel St., wondered if spreading the word about what uses are allowed on the city’s east side could help attract more businesses and visitors there and benefit its business community more broadly. She wondered if economic growth facilitated beyond San Carlos’ downtown could help keep commercial rents across the city more stable.
Savage was joined by others concerned about the high cost of living across the region and its effect on employees’ commutes as well as staff turnover in local businesses. She acknowledged she has faced challenges in attracting and retaining employees at her business, in part because of the high cost of housing in the city as well as lack of practical transportation options.
“It will be the downfall of our businesses,” she said. “It’s turnover, it’s people coming from Daly City two hours on a bus in traffic to get to us … it’s a huge, huge problem.”
For her part, Commissioner Kristen Clements felt a priority pegged in the 2016-2019 economic development plan to attract new knowledge-based businesses still held, but wondered if the effects of bringing those companies to San Carlos could be considered as officials plan for the next three years. Acknowledging research showing the creation of each new tech job in a city can be accompanied by three or four new support jobs, Clements hoped the new plan could account for local trends in the jobs and housing market and ensure the city’s housing stock continues to grow near transit corridors and businesses.
“I think the focus on knowledge-based businesses is important, I think demand for support workers will continue, but … are we building for people here and what jobs we’ve got here?
Are we trying to grow in a way that somehow meets the local market?” she said.
Clements was joined by others in expressing interest in reviewing what zoning changes might be considered for the stretch of Laurel Street south of Arroyo Avenue to bring more visitors there. With a handful of restaurants and coffee shops and several offices for small businesses clustered on that stretch of Laurel Street, Clements wondered if more customer-serving destinations residents and visitors could walk to could be established.
Savay noted the zoning on that stretch of Laurel Street allows for a variety of uses, much like the downtown, and said any changes that might take shape there depends on those who own the properties. He said one property owner who owns several buildings on the southern stretch of Laurel Street hasn’t indicated interest in making changes.
Tom Davids, a former mayor who is serving as the San Carlos Chamber of Commerce’s interim CEO, voiced some concern about whether establishing too many destinations on the southern stretch of Laurel Street could detract from the downtown area just north of it. Davids was joined by others in agreeing San Carlos has become a destination for those looking for the building trades as well as shopping and restaurants, and the city’s economic development plan should ensure those businesses are able to continue thriving.
“We’re almost to the point where people recognize us for what we are,” he said. “We’ve got to figure out how to maintain that while we’re trying to figure out what to do in the long run.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.