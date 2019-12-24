San Bruno officials resoundingly blessed a new policy designed to ease the parking issues plaguing downtown businesses and surrounding residential neighborhoods. The San Bruno Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of amendments to the city’s code intended to modernize parking regulations, according to video of the meeting Tuesday, Dec. 17. The issue will now move to the San Bruno City Council for final approval, as officials continue to refine and craft policies aiming to fix the parking problems long frustrating residents, shoppers and merchants. For his part, Commissioner Tom Hamilton expressed confidence the proposed regulations discussed at the most recent meeting would go far to achieving their goal. “I’m thrilled with these changes,” he said. “They are really going to help downtown.” Commission Vice Chair Kelly Lethin shared a similar perspective. “I’m excited by the new options that have been put forward,” she said. The proposed ordinances aim to define parking requirements for new commercial and residential construction, while also loosening regulations for property owners aiming to carve out more parking spaces on their land. The decision followed the San Bruno City Council agreeing in September to launch a residential parking permit program in neighborhoods where congestion is deemed especially challenging. Establishment of the program is voluntary and permits will be required where a majority of neighborhood residents sign a petition in support. The request would ultimately need to be approved by San Bruno officials prior to launching, following an examination of the neighborhood’s application. While supporting the program, officials have noted they do not believe it will be the silver bullet needed to resolve the entirety of San Bruno’s parking woes. It will likely be most effective in cracking down on those who park in neighborhood streets then catch a ride to the nearby airport, in an effort to avoid paying long-term parking fees. But it will not guarantee a resident can park in front of their house on the street, or even assure parking will be available in a neighborhood where a permit is required, officials have said. In the most recent meeting, planning commissioners attempted to advance supplementary policies which could work in tandem with the parking permit program. To that end, Commissioner Auros Harman said he believed officials should support unbundled parking in neighborhoods where parking programs exist. Unbundled parking would not assign a space in a residential or commercial development to a specific tenant, leaving vacant spaces available for other interested parties. Harmon suggested unbundled parking could be an effective method for assuring all who want spaces would have a more direct path to finding them, while those who do not need parking would not be obligated to pay for it. Commissioners were largely receptive to the proposal, and suggested the issue should be considered by councilmembers. The proposal blessed by officials also made way for establishment of in-lieu fee, which developers could pay to the city rather than having to build parking spaces into a new project. Consultant Aaron Aknin suggested the fees could pay toward construction of a new downtown parking garage, projected to cost about $20 million for 370 spaces. While acknowledging the initiative is costly, Aknin suggested a new garage would be critical for officials in their effort to ameliorate parking issues in and around the central business district. While noting ultimately the San Bruno City Council will ultimately have the final say in determining specifics of the overall parking policy, Hamilton reiterated his belief that the variety of initiatives discussed would be essential in improving the quality of life. “I’m so happy about this whole thing,” he said. austin@smdailyjournal.com (650) 344-5200 ext. 105