Ann Stillman was named as the new director of the Peninsula’s largest public works agency with responsibility for 315 miles of roads and two airports, it was announced Tuesday.
Mike Callagy, the county’s chief executive, announced Stillman’s appointment as director of San Mateo County’s Department of Public Works. Stillman began her career with the county in 1987 and has since led numerous high-profile projects involving flood control, road improvements, watershed protection and more.
“I am thrilled Ann Stillman has accepted the job as our new Public Works director,” Callagy said in a press release. “Ann possesses the unique traits of analytic skills with a strong work ethic, while also possessing a wealth of knowledge and experience. Ann has a can-do attitude which is so critical to this role.”
Public Works has an annual budget of $219 million and more than 300 employees. She succeeds Jim Porter, who retired in 2021. The board is expected to approve her appointment at its regular meeting on July 12.
