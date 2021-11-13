An art installation honoring Harriet Tubman will be among new public art pieces in Millbrae’s developing transit-oriented district centered around the city’s BART and Caltrain stop.
The proposed piece will be installed at the station plaza, near Harriet Tubman Way, a street renamed in the famed abolitionist’s honor earlier this year.
“As much history as we can give to Harriet Tubman, her story, the whole idea here — I’m hoping we have a dramatic station improvement, we could even have a Harriet Tubman station down the line,” Councilmember Gina Papan said.
San Francisco Artist Cheryl Derricotte will be commissioned for the piece, which will feature a structure symbolic of Tubman’s home enshrining powdered-glass tiles depicting Tubman’s image. The frame will be constructed from aluminum and LED lights will illuminate the glass.
“Most of us know her as the legendary conductor of the underground railroad, but we don’t also think about her civil war service, the fact that she was a mother, she was very much a contractor and a developer in her own right,” Derricotte said. “The concept for the sculpture is rooted in her properties.”
Tubman, who herself was born into slavery but escaped in her 20s, is known widely for her role in freeing enslaved people prior to the civil war via a network of escape routes and safe houses. One such house, located in Auburn, New York, Tubman would later go on to purchase, the profile of which is portrayed in Derricotte’s design.
Councilmembers complimented the proposed piece, highlighting the importance of sharing Tubman’s story with future generations.
“I have chills,” Vice Mayor Anne Oliva said. “I’m so proud that this is going to be in Millbrae, I can’t even tell you.”
Oliva suggested a plaque near the installation to inform viewers of Tubman’s life and accomplishments. Others agreed, noting it could be a task for the developer of the surrounding project.
“If any of us could bring our nieces and our grandchildren and our daughters … and be able to let them read about it, that would be something that I would like to see forever,” Oliva said.
Other art presented for the area includes a transportation themed mural, metal animal sculptures, a fountain, hanging orbs made from repurposed street signs and a large vintage bicycle. The bicycle and metal animals will be produced by Bay Area artist Ken Kalman.
Mayor Ann Schneider requested that the mural accurately depict Millbrae’s transportation history, including representations of trains that do or have run through the city. The #40 line, the streetcar that ran along El Camino Real up until 1949, could be included, she suggested.
“This is a big deal for Millbrae,” Schneider said. “This many pieces of public art is just truly amazing.”
(650) 344-5200, ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.