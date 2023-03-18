The San Mateo County Board of Education selected Hugo Torres March 15 to represent the Board’s Trustee Area Seven, which includes Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Atherton, Woodside, Portola Valley and a number of unincorporated areas in the county.
He was provisionally sworn into office by San Mateo County Superintendent of Schools Nancy Magee on Thursday, March 16.
Torres holds a Bachelor of Science in American Studies, K-9 teaching certification, and master’s in nonprofit administration. He has experience teaching grades K-8 and working with students at all age levels through after-school programs and community projects and is currently pursuing his doctorate degree in educational leadership, according to a press release.
“I’m here to make sure that different perspectives are being brought to the table,” Torres said in the press release. “It’s my main priority to make sure the needs of our teachers and communities are being met and that their voices are being heard.”
The vacancy on the San Mateo County Board of Education occurred after Trustee Joe Ross announced his resignation, effective March 16, to focus on his work with Reach University, where he serves as president. Trustee Torres’ appointment will become permanent unless a petition calling for a special election is filed with the San Mateo County Office of Education within 30 days of the provisional appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.