The Belmont Police Department is updating its use-of-force policy language and rolling out outreach and mental health crisis programs in 2021 after dialogue with the city and public over its policing methods.
The Belmont City Council and the Police Department hope the policy updates and new programs help the community and give the public answers about policing. Residents and city officials worked with the Police Department this year to gain more clarity on policies and how the department operates following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.
Members of the Belmont City Council and the Police Department worked together to redefine its language for how officers handle situations. The City Council created the Public Safety Sub-Committee, or PSSC, to review Belmont police policies and systems and recommend the changes. Belmont councilwomen Davina Hurt and Julia Mates make up the PSSC.
“We’ve been working really hard, and we’ve been working collaboratively and together to really make a difference for our community and public safety and also so that our community members feel good about where they live and who serves and protects them,” Hurt said.
Hurt said the changes are just the start, and she expects more work between PSSC and the police to address any concerns from the public.
“We wanted to support our officers being guardians, not gladiators, in our community, and I think we’ve achieved that so far,” Hurt said.
The policy language updates focus on the use-of-force policy and bias-based policing policy. The updated use-of-force policy focuses on describing alternative tactics for de-escalation, appropriate situations for shooting at or from moving vehicles and reporting officer use of force. There is now clear language about what de-escalation tactics officers should use to reduce use of force. The changes also clarified the few situations an officer should shoot at or from a moving vehicle, like if a car is driving through a crowd of people with no way to stop the vehicle. The changes also provided an overview of how police supervisors investigate and document use of force.
The police also added more details to its bias-based policing policy to address racial and identity profiling biases, bias from people calling the police and officer professionalism. Policy sections now include definitions of racial and inherent biases and clarify the specific circumstances for when officers can consider race or other characteristics in policing.
While police already train for and follow the updated changes, the public did not understand all the specifics of police policy. Mates said the subcommittee met with community members and schools over the past few months to get feedback and comments about police policies and experiences. Mates said the city realized during talks with residents it needed extra background and context for police policies. The subcommittee and the Belmont Police Department then came up with the proposed policy changes.
“These are for our officers, but they are also to give a little bit of context. That’s where you see some of these changes and a real enhancement of the policy, we think,” Mates said.
In addition to policy updates, the Belmont Police Department is close to starting two new programs in the spring. The Crisis Awareness, Response and Education team, or C.A.R.E, is a team made up of Belmont officers designed to improve responses to service calls involving mental health crises. C.A.R.E. would follow up with families dealing with mental health crises and strengthen collaboration with San Mateo County mental health officials. It would also provide education to police personnel and help the public find resources to address mental health issues.
The Belmont Community Police Academy, or B.C.P.A., is the second program coming out. It is a community police academy program for the public to learn about what law enforcement does and increase community dialogue. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with police officers throughout their daily duties and answer questions from officers. The academy would be 10 weeks.
Belmont Councilman Tom McCune supported the changes to policy and the new training programs. He wants to see continued outreach from the Police Department to ensure the public knows what is happening.
“We need to make that training is really visible to the community,” McCune said.
The Belmont City Council heard and gave its approval for the Police Department’s upcoming new programs and policies at its study session on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Police officials attended the meeting and provided updates.
