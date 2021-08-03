High demand and limited space for preschool slots in South San Francisco have bumped a waiting list to 700 with only 134 children in three program sites, leading officials to discuss plans for a new facility in the Westborough neighborhood.
The Parks and Recreation department currently operates three preschool program sites, Siebecker, Westborough and Little Steps. The City Council met July 28 to discuss plans for the new preschool that would add about 80 spaces. The Carter Preschool Project would have four classrooms, two student restrooms adjacent to the classrooms, a third staff restroom, office and administrative spaces, a break space for teachers, a kitchen and staff support area and a partially sheltered patio open play area that would be for exclusive use by the preschool. It would also have an adjacent playground which would be shared by the public, but have exclusive use by the preschool of roughly three hours a day. And there are two on-site parking areas with about 22 parking spots, as well as street parking around the whole space.
“We decided that this location, sort of central along Carter Drive, is best. Not only does it provide convenient access to both parking lots, it has the least amount of disruption to the existing park amenities,” Greg Mediati, deputy director of Parks and Recreation, said.
The team explored and compared traditional and modular construction types and concluded that modular construction would be a desirable option as it can offer a cost savings of between $1.5 million and $800,000 and a six to three month time savings over traditional construction, Mediati said.
Modular means a prefabricated building that is manufactured off site, delivered and installed.
“The type of module that we’re looking at utilizes the same sorts of materials and the only real difference is that it’s manufactured in a shop as opposed to on site,” Greg Hielsberg, project manager and architect at Ittner Architects, said.
One of the cons is that it would be harder to redesign.
“There’s definitely limitations on size in regards to what can be transferable from where it’s constructed to the actual project site,” Hielsberg said. “If it’s just a traditional design being built, you have the flexibility and opportunity to change things, even when we’re in construction documents. It’s a little bit different with modular because we basically finish up at the end of design development.”
Vice Mayor Mark Nagales mentioned concerns for modular as there wouldn’t be flexibility for the usage and space.
“If we decide to go to the modular layout, we’ve got to hit it right,” he said.
He also brought up concerns about the potential noise of the playground.
“We definitely considered that when we were looking at the locations, which was one of the factors in not placing this directly adjacent to those residential properties to the east,” Philip Vitale, deputy director of Capital Projects, said.
The project location was also decided to meet a high need based on its data, Mediati said. However, Councilmember Buenaflor Nicolas said she’d want the next preschool to be in an area that would be more equitable.
“If you look at the latest census tract, it shows that the Westborough area has the highest average income,” she said.
Councilmember James Coleman said he’d like to use local union workers for the construction if possible to ensure they are given fair wages and use this as a way to invest back into the community.
The project was originally introduced to aim for three classrooms but was changed to four after Mayor Mark Addiego said he preferred to create more space. With the fourth classroom, the entire facility is designed to serve up to 80 children, with 20 students in each classroom of just under 900 square feet. Classrooms will have a storage area, a refrigerator, both an adult and child sink for food and craft activities.
The staff is recommending to further explore modular construction with a focus on cost and schedule savings, and to confirm product availability and modular procurement process. And it will request a mid-year or stand alone budget amendment for a revised project budget amount.
It is planning to use child care impact fees to fund the project which currently has a balance of $6.7 million. And it is projected by the end of fiscal year 2023 or 2024 to have $15.7 million.
The department is working with SIM Architects to help create a child care master plan. And it is currently conducting research and interviewing stakeholders to better understand the lay of the land. It plans to return to the City Council with a drafted plan by December 2021 or January 2022.
