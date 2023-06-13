San Mateo County Sheriff’s Capt. Mark Myers was named the San Carlos police chief, according to the Sheriff’s Office and the city.
“I am truly thrilled to embark on this new journey as the police chief of San Carlos. As a resident of San Mateo County, the opportunity to serve in this role fills me with a deep sense of purpose. I am honored to have been entrusted with this responsibility and am committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and community engagement,” Myers said in a press release.
Myers has been an integral part of the San Carlos Police Bureau since its inception in 2010 when the city selected the Sheriff’s Office for police services. Myers was among the very first deputy sheriffs assigned as a patrol deputy in the city. Throughout his law enforcement tenure, he has served in various crucial roles including patrol and corrections to field training officer, a member of the Crime Suppression Unit, and SWAT.
Myers is replacing Kristina Bell, who was named Redwood City police chief after Dan Mulholland retired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.