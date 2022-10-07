Stanford University unveiled its future vision for Belmont’s Notre Dame de Namur University campus Thursday, with its conceptual plan calling for expanded use that prioritizes educational use, community benefits and some housing while also preserving the historic Ralston Hall.

According to a Stanford press release, the plan calls for using 700,000 square feet of the campus for academics and housing, over 265,000 square feet more than previously approved. The Conceptual Development Plan prioritizes academic use, keeping community access to recreation and walking paths, committing to sustainable buildings and operations and providing 50 housing units, with the potential for up to 200 units. The redevelopment would occur over 30 years and preserve the historic Ralston Hall, Taube Center, and the Madison Art Center, formerly known as the mansion’s carriage house. The campus is 46.3 acres, with more than 320,000 square feet of office and classroom and 24 buildings.

