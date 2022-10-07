Stanford University unveiled its future vision for Belmont’s Notre Dame de Namur University campus Thursday, with its conceptual plan calling for expanded use that prioritizes educational use, community benefits and some housing while also preserving the historic Ralston Hall.
According to a Stanford press release, the plan calls for using 700,000 square feet of the campus for academics and housing, over 265,000 square feet more than previously approved. The Conceptual Development Plan prioritizes academic use, keeping community access to recreation and walking paths, committing to sustainable buildings and operations and providing 50 housing units, with the potential for up to 200 units. The redevelopment would occur over 30 years and preserve the historic Ralston Hall, Taube Center, and the Madison Art Center, formerly known as the mansion’s carriage house. The campus is 46.3 acres, with more than 320,000 square feet of office and classroom and 24 buildings.
“I am excited they are going to make the best of the campus,” Belmont Mayor Julia Mates said. “There is a lot of open space and unused areas right now, so I’m excited Stanford is going to look for ways to utilize the space.”
“Establishing a Stanford Belmont campus presents exciting potential opportunities for our educational mission as we pursue the university’s long-range mission that includes more purposeful engagement with the region,” Stanford University Provost Persis Drell said in the press release. “As I walked around the campus, I was inspired by its beauty, history and place in the community, and the many possibilities it holds for learning and community engagement.”
Stanford also prioritized four community benefit areas in its Conceptual Development Plan submitted to the city on Oct. 6. Stanford will restore the closed Ralston Hall mansion for community use, maintain community use of Koret Field, fund improve transportation along the Ralston Avenue corridor and establish a local educational initiative.
The university proposes to design and fund improvements to the Ralston Avenue and campus entrance intersection and improve bicycle access to the Caltrain station along the Ralston corridor. It will also work with the community to identify programs that support innovative education, emphasizing transitional kindergarten through high school. The university picked the four initiatives following several outreach meetings in March and in-person open houses in June.
The meetings discussed the planning process, design approach and transit possibilities, with Stanford officials on hand to hear resident ideas and plans for the campus’ future. Stanford officials said it would finalize details in the future as the university determines specific academic and community uses for the campus, pledging to work with the city and community on the decisions.
Mates and Councilmember Charles Stone praised Stanford for keeping the historic buildings and addressing traffic and education concerns. Both noted the university had gone out of its way to address resident and city needs.
“The community is very excited that we will have Stanford University,” Mates said.
“Looking over their high-level proposal, it seems like this could be a very good fit for Belmont,” Stone said. “I’m thrilled this site will continue to be an educational site in the future.”
In September 2021, the two universities announced an option to purchase agreement with NDNU for the Belmont campus at 1500 Ralston Ave. Stanford has until June 15, 2025, to buy the property. The purchase would include Ralston Hall, Koret Field, NDNU theater and Cunningham Chapel. Not included in the agreement are Notre Dame High School Belmont, Notre Dame Elementary School, Notre Dame Preschool and the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur Province Center. NDNU had enrollment and financial issues before its agreement with Stanford, with NDNU calling the deal key to long-term sustainability as it transitions from an undergraduate to a graduate university.
Once the sale happens, NDNU has the option to lease space on campus for its operations, with both universities remaining independent. Stanford has been interested in the campus because it provides space for programs and more continuing studies courses for Bay Area residents. Its use as a residential academic campus and location near public transit and its Palo Alto and Redwood City campuses were also factors.
The city of Belmont will now process the application and begin an environmental review before more public hearings with the city. Stone said there would be communications between city staff and Stanford to work out the finer points of the project. He noted approval would likely take at least 18 months to two years, although nothing has been finalized.
