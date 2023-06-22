SamTrans began offering a new transit service in two areas of San Mateo County on Sunday, according to the bus service.
Ride Plus is now available in the zones of East Palo Alto, which includes the Belle Haven neighborhood of Menlo Park, and Half Moon Bay. The shared-ride service will be totally free for passengers through the end of July. After that, trips on Ride Plus will be the same price as a standard bus ride, according to SamTrans
