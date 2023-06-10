The Sobrato Organization is one step away from expanding its county footprint into San Carlos Wednesday, potentially clearing the way for the company to build 339,000 square feet of office space on the city’s east side.
“I really want to commend your organization and I’m thankful you’re here in San Carlos and glad to see this proposal,” Vice Chair Kristen Clements said during Wednesday’s special Planning Commission meeting.
The proposed office development would be built on a 3.4-acre lot at 841 Old County Road, neighboring other large commercial projects by Alexandria Real Estate, Menlo Equities, Presidio Bay and Minkoff Group. The projects, collectively, would transform the city’s East Side Innovation District into a commercial hub largely catering to the life sciences industry.
The Sobrato Organization’s project would consist of two buildings, one four-story structure amassing about 134,000 square feet, and another five-story building totaling about 205,000 square feet. The project may be permitted to include a biosafety level 3 lab depending on the council’s decision on the issue June 26.
The brick structures would be split by a partly publicly accessible courtyard with an additional public plaza and cafe at the corner of Commercial Street and Old County Road. Additional landscaping would surround the site and 135 bike spaces will be onsite both at surface level and with the underground parking. Two levels of below-grade parking with 745 stalls would be built and additional surface-level parking will be behind the buildings.
“We are thrilled with the project and we are thrilled to develop here and expand this already vibrant city,” Development Manager Jeff Sobrato said.
Commissioners were supportive of the proposal and shared appreciation for the company’s consideration of the city’s East Side Innovation District Vision Plans. The document, crafted through community workshops, is meant to outline the types of community benefits the city, especially those living in neighboring residential neighborhoods, would like to see developers either provide or assist the city in creating.
For the Sobrato project, developers have proposed constructing an 8-foot wide bike path and a 4-foot wide pedestrian path along the northern side of Bransten Road. Buffering the paths from the street would be a 2-foot strip of landscape and another 4-foot strip would separate the paths from the building. On Old County Road, the project would underground utilities, reconstruct the sidewalk and create a cycle track.
If approved by the City Council, about $6.9 million in contributions would be made to the city’s Downtown Improvement Fund, Community Improvement and Recreation Fund and Green Energy Sustainability Fund for a total value of $7 million. About another $13 million would be paid in fees including the city’s commercial linkage fee for affordable housing, sewer fees, traffic impact fee, and child care impact fee.
“One of the things I liked about this project was the lengths this project went to meet or support the goals in the city’s east side development plan. For me what bubbled to the top of the list was [the company] really thoughtfully trying to continue to make Old County Road multi-model,” Planning Commissioner Ellen Garvey said. “I really appreciated the lengths this project is going through to make that happen.”
