The Redwood City Planning Commission approved a mixed-use housing and office development proposal Tuesday, bringing a new five-story building with 28 housing units and nearly 72,000 square feet of office to Main Street.
Windy Hill Property Ventures, a Palo Alto development firm, plans to build the office and housing development on a 27,670-square-foot lot at 1201 Main St. Once complete, the structure will total more than 103,000 square feet and stand over 66 feet tall.
Of the housing units, four will be listed at below-market rate — one at very low, two at low and one at moderate pricing levels. All of the 28 units will be either studios or one-bedroom homes and will be located on the top two floors. Both residents and employees will also have access to rooftop terraces.
Various community benefits have also been proposed with a key focus on improving bicycle and pedestrian routes. In addition to replacing trees and adding pedestrian lighting, the firm plans to invest in a city Stambaugh Street Bike Boulevard and Pedestrian Improvement Program and the Broadway Complete Street Corridors and Placemaking Project. Residents and employees will also have access to ample bike parking and a subsidized transportation program.
“We really wanted to improve the pedestrian experience here,” said Michael Field with Windy Hill Property Ventures. “Our goal with these downtown mixed-use projects, we want our [residential] and office users to get a good connection to the downtown whether they’re on a bike, a scooter or walking.”
The firm is also behind two similar projects in downtown San Mateo, Field noted. One is known as “Block 21,” a recently approved six-story development with 179,560 square feet of office space and 111 residential units at the block of East Third Avenue, South Delaware Street, East Fourth Avenue and South Claremont Street.
Asked about the firm’s confidence in being able to fill the office portion of the Redwood City project, Field said the development of similar projects could dip in the near future given various economic factors but shared high confidence in business interests in the city.
“Downtown Redwood City is one of the premier downtown markets in the U.S. It’s a wonderful location, it’s a wonderful product for this location — highly desirable, speaking of residential and office,” Field said. “If you look at vacancy rates in downtown Redwood City, we’re not San Francisco, were not San Jose. It’s a very different submarket. That said, the costs are very high, the risks are very high, the cost of financing is very high, interest rates are very high. So we do expect development of these sorts of buildings to slow for the next couple of years at least until the market dynamics start to improve mostly on the interest rates and financing side.”
Commissioners largely supported the project including its exterior design and community offerings. Commissioner Noemi Alvarez said the design was beautiful and appreciated glass and lighting features. And Commissioner Anthony Lazarus said the city needs the affordable housing.
Commissioner Isabella Chu said she liked the project but wished the developer would reduce the amount of parking they plan to offer or desensitize driving by charging to use stalls. A total of 103 subterranean parking stalls are proposed, costing about $40,000 to $50,000 to build per stall, Field said.
Alternatively, Commissioner Kimberly Koch, who lives in the neighborhood but beyond 1,000 feet of the project site, allowing her to weigh in on the proposal, argued the parking would be necessary as employees return to work or families move into the housing units.
Vice Chair Filip Crnogorac said he believes in the private market and its ability to make investments as long as they abide by city code. And ultimately, he said, he likes the project and how it evolved through the city review process.
“I really like the current iteration of the project. I looked at the very first design from 2020 and it’s a much different project than what we’re looking at today and I think it’s very much improved,” Crnogorac said. “I think it’s a well-designed project. It incorporates the spirit of what I think is mixed-use zoning.”
