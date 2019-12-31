A measure to stem the effects of sea level rise, legislation boosting elections security and a law allowing parents to administer medicinal marijuana to severely disabled students are among the slate of new laws shaped by San Mateo County legislators and set to take effect next year.
Three state legislators representing San Mateo County residents backed a range of proposals passed this year and taking aim at issues related to curbing gun violence, supporting transit agencies’ efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protecting medical patients from professionals with a history of sexual misconduct.
Authored by Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, a bill establishing a new government agency in San Mateo County to manage flooding, sea level rise, coastal erosion and stormwater infrastructure will aim to tackle an issue threatening valuable county assets Jan. 1. Expected to coordinate regional planning, permitting and project implementation among municipalities and other entities, the agency created by Assembly Bill 825 stands to offer a model for other regions facing rising water levels, said Mullin.
Home to the San Francisco International Airport and dozens of Bayfront businesses throughout the Peninsula, Mullin acknowledged San Mateo County and his district have been pegged as areas whose property values are most affected by rising Bay levels in California.
“Bay level rise is a major concern for the county,” he said. “We think this could be something of a model for the other areas around the Bay who will be facing their own set of challenges with the rising Bay level.”
Mullin also secured an exemption from the state portion of the sales tax for zero-emission transit buses under Assembly Bill 784. The effort is expected to save transit agencies across the state some $17.4 million over the bill’s four-year timeframe, a shift Mullin hoped would accelerate the efforts of transit agencies like SamTrans as it works toward fully converting their fleets to zero-emissions vehicles in the next 10 to 20 years. Set to take effect in 2021, an effort under Assembly Bill 571 to limit campaign contributions to $4,700 for those running for city and county offices gave Mullin hope municipalities would set their own limits.
For Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, the last legislative session yielded progress on several fronts, including support for mental health professionals addressing gun safety and measures to stem the distribution of deceptive audio or visual media.
Berman looked to the passage of Assembly Bill 521 to help the UC Davis Firearm Violence Research Center train doctors and mental health professionals to identify and work with individuals struggling with mental health issues and counsel them about gun safety. One of multiple bills Berman has authored to combat the proliferation of deceptive audio and video media, or deepfakes, Assembly Bill 730 prohibits an individual from knowingly distributing this type of media within 60 days of an election to injure a candidate’s reputation or deceive voters.
Berman said monitoring emerging technology would continue to be a focus for him in future legislation sessions, noting Assembly Bill 602 — which requires those producing pornography to get the consent of those depicted in the media — was drafted in an effort to curb attacks on individuals’ reputations.
“It’s important to keep an eye on technology and try and think about the benefits but also the societal costs,” he said.
A yearslong effort undertaken by state Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, to allow severely disabled students who rely on medical marijuana to receive their medicine on school campuses under specific rules paid off in 2019 and also is set to take effect Jan. 1. Moved to author Senate Bill 223 by the experience of a South San Francisco teen, Hill was gratified Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill, which requires students receiving medical marijuana to have a written recommendation for the treatment and prohibits the treatments from being stored on campus, among other rules.
“This gives them that opportunity to continue their education … without being disrupted by leaving the campus or having to go off of campus in order to receive their medicine,” he said.
In an effort to extend protections to medical patients established by Hill’s Patient’s Right to Know Act of 2018, Senate Bill 425 requires hospitals and other health facilities to report allegations of patient sexual abuse and other misconduct by medical professionals, a change Hill believes will close a loophole that could allow doctors with a history of sexual abuse continue to practice medicine without being disciplined. With the passage of Senate Bill 550, Hill was hopeful safety will be central to any restructuring of public utilities.
Though Berman’s Assembly Bill 302 — which would have required community colleges to allow homeless students to park on campus overnight — was put on hold this year, he felt the effort raised awareness in the communities across the state about the struggle many students face in meeting their basic needs. Berman pegged issues like student homelessness, food insecurity and the lack of mental health resources available on college campuses among his priorities in the next legislative session.
“Just because we live in a wealthy area, doesn’t mean we don’t have these problems,” he said. “Because we live in a wealthy area, these problems are more severe.”
As chair of the Select Committee on the Census, Berman also expected the 2020 Census slated for April 1, 2020, to be a focus for him in the coming months after the state dedicated some $150 million for census outreach and communication efforts.
Hill hoped to continue working on reform of public utilities as well as efforts to expand baccalaureate programs at community colleges and address the victimization of those seeking drug and alcohol counseling.
Mullin was hopeful a yearslong effort to give 17-year-old California residents a chance to vote in primary elections if they will be 18 in time for the following general election will gain traction in the lead-up to the presidential election next fall. Though Assembly Constitutional Amendment 4 passed off the Assembly floor this summer, time in this legislative session ran out and Mullin was hopeful it would gain momentum next year.
Mullin also planned to build on previous efforts to require funders of social media campaign ads to disclose their names and extend similar requirements to those supporting issue advertisements. Though these efforts have encountered some resistance from corporate and special interests, Mullin felt these laws could help set a national standard for elections integrity.
“We think the public ought to have the benefit of knowing who the actual funders are,” he said. “I think California has a chance to set a national standard.”
