A new annual festival celebrating Italian culture and history in South San Francisco is set to take place Sept. 24, with performances, food and dance available for the free event.
South San Francisco Festa Italiana 2023 will take place Sunday, Sept. 24, at Orange Memorial Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to celebrate local Italian heritage in the only such street festival on the Peninsula.
Leo Pierini, the president of the Italian American Citizens Club and organizer of the event, said the IACC decided to start the festival after realizing they couldn’t remember the last time it organized one in South San Francisco. Pierini said the last Italian festival on the Peninsula was around 10 years ago in San Mateo. Pierini said the event will showcase over a century’s worth of history and culture of Italian heritage in South San Francisco.
“It’s been very rewarding,” Pierini said of starting the event. “It’s a lot of work. The return you get is to see it come to fruition.”
Red Sauce Meatballs food truck in South San Francisco will provide meatball sandwiches and pasta, while Dominic’s at Oyster Point will also provide catering. The cultural displays will be in the Recreation Center and include traditional Italian dresses and published books on Tuscany from local authors. The 25 vehicles on display will include the South San Francisco Police Department Corvette car and a 1957 Plymouth Belvedere patrol car from the San Mateo Police Department. Other vehicles include muscle cars, a 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle and Ferraris and Lamborghini luxury cars.
The entertainment includes a bocce ball tournament, face painting stations, story reading and a youth soccer goal challenge for prizes. The first musical act will be the band Sonamó, which plays Italian melodies with funk and Latin jazz. Rudy Colombini & The Unauthorized Rolling Stones, which has opened for the Rolling Stones and Elton John, will play after. The Ron Sfarzo & The North Beach Band will finish with some traditional music from Italy. South San Francisco Mayor Flor Nicolas and Italy’s Consul General Sergio Strozzi will speak during the festival, according to the website.
“It’s been great to see the local businesses in South San Francisco and the Peninsula respond. It’s great to see people stepping up,” Pierini said.
The Italian American Citizens Club of South San Francisco started on Dec. 7, 1916, as a political club to deal with the problems of San Mateo County and endorse candidates, according to the IACC website. Following World War II, the club promoted social and cultural events for its members and the community instead of focusing solely on politics. In the 1980s, the club accepted member’s wives as full-fledged members of the club, eventually welcoming people of all ethnicities. In 1986, it began organizing sporting events around bocce, bike racing and tennis that, at its height, hosted 14 types of games. The sporting events were so successful that the IACC helped raise funds to build international-sized bocce courts at Orange Memorial Park.
The IACC will donate any remaining proceeds from the event outside of running costs to youth organizations.
