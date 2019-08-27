Maria Saguisag-Sid was appointed as Foster City’s new Human Resources Director beginning Sept. 3, 2019.
She will oversee Foster City’s Human Resources Department, which is responsible for employee and labor relations, benefits administration, recruitment and selection, classification and compensation, organizational development, workers’ compensation, risk management, and all other aspects of Human Resources. She has a long career in the Human Resources field with experience in both the public and private sector. Saguisag-Sid’s previous position was principal analyst for Brisbane, where she oversaw the Human Resources division and had oversight of citywide programs such as solid waste management and commuter transportation.
