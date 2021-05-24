Believing that redevelopment plans could beautify a blighted, central property, San Bruno planning officials blessed a proposal to build a new boutique hotel along El Camino Real.
The San Bruno Planning Commission unanimously supported a proposal to build a 28-room hotel at 160 El Camino Real at the corner of San Luis Avenue on a vacant site currently fenced off and fallow.
Considering the property a “missing tooth” along the line of developed properties facing the thoroughfare, city officials expressed enthusiasm over the opportunity to fill the gap.
“I think it is a beautiful design. It’s a welcome addition to a space that has been an eyesore for many years,” said Commissioner Valentine Morgan, during a meeting Tuesday, May 18.
Commissioner Gerard Madden concurred.
“I think it’s a really nice looking building and the architect did a very good job,” he said.
Plans call for a three-story building at the site, with rooms divided across the top two floors and guest services on the ground floor. An underground parking garage will offer 22 spaces, some accommodated through a stacking mechanism.
Beyond the lobby space, the ground floor will also feature a bar and café designed to accommodate guests, but plans do not include a destination restaurant to serve the broader community. In all, it is anticipated that the new hotel will offer 17 new jobs.
While officials lauded the vision, some raised questions over access from El Camino Real and how deliveries for materials will be accommodated. Representatives from Sierra Meadows Resort, which is applying to build the project, expressed confidence the site is suitable to meet the operational demands.
With some assurance that the amenity would not cause additional traffic congestion, officials turned their focus to praising the modern aesthetic of the hotel’s proposed design.
“It’s a very attractive project,” said Vice Chair Auros Harman.
In other business, officials also examined a variety of capital improvement projects planned throughout San Bruno over the coming five years.
While no decision was made regarding the projects or the associated costs, officials caught a glimpse of the variety of infrastructure issues that the city must address in the near future.
Among those projects include improvements to the city’s municipal cable service, which provides TV and internet access to residents. The city-owned network is among one of the few remaining in the nation, and needs a service upgrade to stay competitive with private competition.
Additionally, officials must keep an eye to the wildfire mitigation efforts that should be addressed throughout the city’s various open spaces and parks. Though no specific areas have been identified as priority sites, officials hope to create a fire protection plan safeguarding local residents and lands from the threat of natural disaster.
Officials are also looking at potentially upgrading Posy Park, most notably the defunct water feature located in the open space adjacent to the city’s Caltrain station. Councilmembers discussed the project last month, and agreed to seek grant funding that could help them beautify the site, while potentially permanently shutting off the fountain.
There are also upgrades necessary for fire stations 51 and 52, which officials claim are antiquated and in dire need of more modern amenities and accommodations. A similar case was made for the city’s library and senior center.
Beyond the specific facilities, officials also acknowledged that there are beautification plans targeting downtown, plus transportation safety initiatives and a variety of street repairs, among other issues.
The San Bruno City Council is slated to have a more comprehensive discussion on the issue when approving the annual budget and capital improvement plan next month.
