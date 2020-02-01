New homes proposed along El Camino Real in Burlingame received approval from officials who requested more trees be planted on the property to keep the central thoroughfare looking green.
The Burlingame Planning Commission unanimously approved plans to build a four-story, nine-unit condominium project at 1457 El Camino Real, according to video of the meeting Monday, Jan. 27.
Commissioners largely lauded the designs, but asked the applicant to work with Caltrans in an effort to plant and preserve trees abutting the transportation artery managed by the state agency.
At the urging of Burlingame Historical Society President Jennifer Pfaff, commission Chair Sandy Comaroto called for the project designer to enhance the canopy along El Camino Real.
“If we start cutting [trees] down and having these big, vacant spaces, it will be detrimental to the entire corridor,” Comaroto said.
The discussion arrived following Pfaff encouraging officials to consider the amount of trees in front of the property abutting El Camino Real. She said she felt the proposal allowed too many curb cuts, which would spread the trees on El Camino Real too far and work against an effort to keep the street green.
“This is going backward, I believe,” said Pfaff, regarding the potential loss of trees and planting space invited by the project plans.
Commissioner Richard Terrones agreed, and said he would like to see efforts made to grow the greenery lining Burlingame’s stretch of El Camino Real.
“I would encourage as much planting as we can,” he said.
Ultimately, the architect agreed to collaborate with Caltrans to allow as many trees on the street as possible. The state agency manages the thoroughfare, so the city’s authority in requiring planting is limited.
Beyond aesthetics, officials expressed their support for the project comprised of seven two-bedroom units and two one-bedroom units. It also includes 12 underground parking spaces and eight at the street level. The site is currently occupied by a single-family home and duplex, both of which will be demolished to make way for the new development. The proposal was examined twice by commissioners last year, in advance of the approval at the most recent meeting.
“I think the project could and should move forward,” said Terrones, pointing to the evolution of the plans since they were first proposed.
As a condition of his vote in support though, Terrones said he would like the size of the two driveways accessing El Camino Real to be reduced partially. Recognizing the fears raised by Pfaff, he said such a step could reduce the amount of space between trees as well.
Commissioner Michael Gaul too said he appreciated ways the plans have continued to improve over time.
“I think it has evolved nicely,” he said.
Noting his was not initially as enthusiastic about the project as his colleagues, Gaul said he ultimately believed the proposal could be approved.
“I like the project at this point,” he said.
In other business, commissioners also approved a proposal to split a lot at 737 Linden Ave. to make way for development of two duplexes.
The site is currently home to one single-family home and a duplex. According to plans unanimously approved by commissioners, those buildings will be demolished. Replacing them will be two new duplexes on each parcel. Each new building will be two stories, and the units will offer between two and three bedrooms.
