A new preliminary hearing date will be set June 9 for a 27-year-old East Palo Alto resident who prosecutors say set fire to a San Mateo home he thought was the residence of rival West Side Tonga Gang members — resulting in a blaze that took the life of an 86-year-old grandmother.
Fifita Ponifasion Tau is charged with arson and murder in the Feb. 19 death of Susana Tonga, 86, at her South Humboldt Street home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.