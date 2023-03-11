A proposed ordinance limiting the feeding of ravens and other wildlife in Half Moon Bay on public or private property has received City Council support, with councilmembers citing the need to protect public health and address neighbor concerns.
“I think it’s good that we are moving forward on this,” Councilmember Debbie Ruddock said at a March 7 council meeting. “There’s been documented property damage, and it’s causing tension among neighbors in the neighborhood.”
Residents have expressed concern to the city about the feeding of ravens and crows by people and its effect on the local environment. City staff said feeding could result in aggressive behavior toward humans and other animals. It also harms the environment. The increased population of crows and ravens leads to greater competition for other native birds like raptors and could result in loss of prey area along the coastal bluffs.
The proposed ordinance calls for no feeding of wildlife on public or private property in Half Moon Bay, with bird feeding on private properties only possible through feeders, according to a staff report. The proposed ordinance would define wildlife as any nondomesticated species of animal, including but not limited to coyotes, deer, wild turkeys, foxes, skunks, raccoons, opossums, squirrels, ducks, geese, ravens, crows and gulls. The ordinance will not include feral cats. Violations would be an infraction subject to enforcement, penalties, civil fines and other remedies. The regulation applies to both public and private lands within the jurisdiction and authority of the city of Half Moon Bay. Enforcement will be based on formal complaints.
Ruddock said there is a potential public health issue to ensure no infection between animals and humans. She felt the ordinance laid the groundwork for clear rules and penalties if needed.
“We have to be very careful in our interactions with wildlife,” Ruddock said.
Councilmember Robert Brownstone felt the ordinance ensures good neighbor behavior and ensures everyone respects each other.
The city plans to place temporary educational signs in the Poplar Beach area and other city properties asking the public not to feed the wildlife. It will explain why feeding wildlife is bad and calls for conserving and protecting its natural environment.
City staff first met with residents in September 2022 to discuss the issue after concerns about some people feeding ravens and other wildlife. The City Council held a workshop on the subject in October, with staff exploring ordinance options after consulting with the Peninsula Humane Society. City staff is targeting having a first reading of an ordinance about the issue in April.
