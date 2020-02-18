The San Mateo Planning Commission Tuesday signed off on updates to the city’s climate action plan, including more ambitious emissions reduction goals for the next 30 years.
The city’s greenhouse gas emissions are currently about 5.2 metric tons of carbon dioxide per capita, and the plan aims is to get emissions down to 4.3 metric tons of carbon dioxide per capita by 2030 and further down to 1.2 metric tons by 2050. Those numbers are based on recommendations from the state.
The plan proposes 29 reduction measures to reach those goals and they’re organized into nine categories, including renewable energy, solid waste, sustainable transportation and building electrification. The category of building electrification is new to this latest iteration of the plan because it wasn’t particularly feasible in 2015 when it was first adopted, but is now an emerging topic cities up and down the state are beginning to explore, said Eli Krispi, an associate planner with PlaceWorks, which has a $127,225 contract with the city to update its climate action plan.
Building electrification refers to replacing some or all of a building’s natural gas-powered appliances to models that run on electricity. In addition to building electrification, the plan also proposes new strategies for addressing battery storage and source reduction. Proposed measures include encouraging property owners to pair battery storage systems with solar power systems, and exploring bans on specific types of single-use plastics.
The plan also recommends establishing a city program to provide free or subsidized shade trees to help limit the need for air conditioning, among other benefits; as well as familiar strategies for reducing emissions, including expanding bicycle and electric vehicle infrastructure and access to transit.
“I’m really impressed with the plan and excited to be part of a city that is doing so much work to meet these goals,” said Commissioner Margaret Williams.
And the work that the city has been done is paying off. San Mateo has seen its per-capita emissions go down from 7.1 metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2005 to the 5.2 metric tons today, a decline of 26%.
In 2015, the goal was to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 15% below the 2005 baseline by 2020. Five years later, the city has reduced greenhouse gas emissions 18% below that baseline.
Existing and planned actions are expected to continue to reduce emissions by 14% from 2017 levels by 2050, but if no action is taken, a worst-case scenario projects a 23% increase in greenhouse gas emissions from 2017 to 2050.
In San Mateo, on-road transportation accounts for 43% of greenhouse gas emissions, commercial and residential buildings account for 42% of emissions.
Commissioner John Ebneter echoed his colleagues’ praise for the updated plan, but offered a few tweaks. He wants the plan to make a “stronger statement on the importance of housing and its direct relation to the reduction of greenhouse gases” and also wants to see a more aggressive plan for getting multi-family buildings to participate in composting programs.
“I know all the households do it, I think it’s great, but 50% of our residents are now living in rental units and I think somehow it should be addressed aggressively,” he said.
The updated plan will be up for City Council adoption in March.
