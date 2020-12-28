To help rebuild trust between Foster City residents and the city, newly appointed Foster City Manager Peter Pirnejad is making better communication and outreach a part of his early work.
“We’re really in a time of healing as a community, council and organization. We need to be able to heal to get to the point where we can start to really perform and meet the expectations,” Pirnejad said.
Pirnejad has had an extensive conversation with the Foster City Council on its goals and expectations moving forward, one of which is working together and fostering a culture of cooperation. The City Council appointed Pirnejad this month after a lengthy search process, and he starts his position Jan. 4. Since accepting the job, he has been researching and reading everything he can about the city. Pirnejad knows about the city’s community issues over the past year, like the resignation of former Foster City manager Jeff Moneda in April, a recall election of former Foster City councilman Herb Perez in March, and a rock thrown through Foster City Vice Mayor Richa Awasthi’s house earlier this month. He wants to start building a relationship with the City Council and residents.
“We are definitely dealing with a tremendous amount of challenges, and so we really need a unified leadership, in partnership with the council, to help us get through this. I understand that, and I don’t take that lightly,” Pirnejad said.
He plans community outreach and engagement efforts to understand people’s concerns, including reaching out to local clubs and organizations. He wants the community to have an open and accessible relationship with Foster City.
“Civic engagement is a high priority for me, and I feel like that’s an opportunity for the community to get involved and get engaged, more than just at council meetings,” he said.
Foster City Mayor Sanjay Gehani said the city needs transparent and clear communication with residents to create a better culture between the two. Gehani wants to see an atmosphere where everyone can sit at the table and address specific policies instead of personal issues.
“We are coming out of an environment where that didn’t exist, and there was a gap in between the council, the staff at City Hall and our community,” Gehani said.
Pirnejad previously served as executive director of Oracle’s Global Public Sector Industry Strategy, which focused on state and local government. He has also been the assistant city manager of Napa. He has a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies and geography from the University of California, Santa Barbara. He received his master’s degree and doctorate in policy, planning and development from the University of Southern California. His city government and private sector experience have taught him to look at Foster City’s policy challenges as issues that can’t be solved in the short term.
“My intention is a long-term one. I think the challenges we are facing can’t be fixed in a matter of months. They need to be focused on over the course of many years,” Pirnejad said.
He believes the best way to address issues is with long-term planning and preparation from the city.
“We need to be disciplined, and I bring a lot of discipline to this role, and I hope to get into a cadence with the council, community and staff that helps us work through these challenges,” Pirnejad said.
One of his largest priority projects would be the levee protection planning and improvements project funded through a $90 million bond. He believes the project will take three years to complete. Because the project is just beginning, he expects it to require time and project management. He plans to provide regular updates to the public and City Council about the project’s progress to prevent the spread of misinformation and help people understand progress.
“You are going to see some new efforts in the way of communication that are going to get people and keep people informed,” Pirnejad said.
Pirnejad said Foster City would meet its housing building requirements in the coming years, but he thinks zoning, planning, traffic and community feedback are important parts of the issue.
“It’s not just about building homes. It’s really about thinking about it in the context of all the issues that relate to bringing new residents to the city of Foster City,” he said.
To address the financial downturn due to the pandemic, Pirnejad said Foster City would have to make some operational changes, but his goal is to avoid disruptions to services. He also wants to partner with small businesses to provide help to come out of the pandemic still operating.
Gehani said the city would have a more detailed focus on specific policy agenda for Pirnejad after a mission and policy City Council meeting in February. Pirnejad is expected to develop a work plan for his first few months and get to know the department heads and City Council. Gehani wants him to have an understanding of the environment and the city’s strengths and weaknesses.
“The first thing we need to do is give him the opportunity to bring his skills in and assess the environment, and that’s what we want to give him the opportunity to do,” Gehani said.
Pirnejad lives about 20 minutes from Foster City and plans to be available for all involved. He loves the outdoors and likes to spend time with his family, including his three boys, age 17, 15 and 7. He also likes to volunteer in the community.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.