With a second deadline past in races in which an incumbent did not file, several races for the November election have added candidates who either filed before Wednesday or had material pending after Friday’s deadline.
Cities have until Friday, Aug. 14, to officially qualify all candidates. Some races have open elections, others have district elections.
In Area 5 of the San Mateo County Community College District, clean energy entrepreneur John Pimentel, library foundation director Lisa Hicks-Dumanske were joined by security site supervisor Blair Whitney. The current trustee Karen Schwarz did not file for re-election.
For Belmont City Council, incumbent Davina Hurt and appointed incumbent Tom McCune have qualified for the ballot with two seats with firefighter Ken Loo. Retiree Pat Cuviello also qualified.
For two open seats on the San Bruno City Council, incumbent Michael Salazar, Realtor Stephan Marshall, retired managing director Stephen Seymour, Planning Commissioner Tom Hamilton and research associate/microbiologist Jeremy Sarnecky have qualified. Incumbent Laura Davis did not file for re-election.
In San Carlos, incumbent Ron Collins, Planning Commissioner John Dugan, education advocate/student JT Eden and business executive David B. Tom have qualified for the ballot with two seats. Incumbent Mark Olbert has not filed for re-election.
For the San Mateo County Harbor Board of Commissioners, project manager Dawn North, Lemoine “Lee” Fernandez and incumbent Tom Mattusch have qualified for the ballot for District 4, with one seat. One other candidate who had filed material is withdrawn.
Letters for ballot measures were also assigned. San Mateo voters will have to decide the fate of an extention of Measure P, which caps building height at 55 feet and density at 50 units per acre in most areas of the city while also requiring that at least 10% of new units be at affordable rates. Originally passed in 1991 as Measure H, Measure P was reupped in 2004 and expires at the end of this year. The new measure is Measure Y. An alternative measure also seeks to extend Measure P for 10 years, but exempt the areas around the city’s three Caltrain stations from its restrictions. That measure is Measure R.
San Mateo voters will also decide on an increase to the transient occupancy tax to 14% to bolster the city’s budget, now known as Measure W.
In San Bruno, Measure S will decide if there should be an additional business license tax of 10% of gross receipts on cannabis businesses, though there are currently so such businesses in the city. The city is also asking if it should raise its transient occupancy tax to 14% through Measure X.
Through Measure U, the city of Half Moon Bay seeks to raise its hotel tax from 12% to 14% in July 2021, and to 15% in July 2022.
Through Measure T, the San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District is also asking voters to approve a $409 million bond that would cost property owners about $30 per $100,000 assessed value per year for classroom upgrades.
Voters in all of San Mateo County, as well as Santa Clara and San Francisco counties, will be asked to approve an eighth-cent sales tax increase for Caltrain operations known as Measure RR.
