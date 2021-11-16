Bay Area transit agencies Caltrain and SamTrans touted the Monday signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act as a crucial step to securing significant funding help for infrastructure projects to improve Bay Area transit.
Caltrain Acting Executive Director Michelle Bouchard said the expected funding would help Caltrain electrification to replace 75% of its aging diesel fleet with a high-performance state-of-the-art electric train. It will also help Caltrain take the next step and finish the project by 2024. Caltrain is fully converting to an electric fleet to upgrade performance, efficiency, safety and reliability.
”Additional federal support will help get us to a fully zero-emission service and will allow the agency to realize its 2040 Service Vision goal of running eight trains per hour in each direction, which would carry the equivalent of 5.5 lanes of freeway traffic,” Bouchard said in a press release. “It also presents a new opportunity to support local communities pursuing grade separations throughout the corridor, a vital safety measure that will prevent traffic bottlenecks, as well as creating world-class transit stations in San Francisco and San Jose that are better integrated into the communities they serve.”
California will receive approximately $9.5 billion for public transportation and $47.2 billion for roads, bridges and ports from the bill that is expected to help support dozens of projects and programs in the Bay Area. The bill is expected to provide nearly $1 trillion in infrastructure funding total. The federal investment will target America’s roads and bridges, water infrastructure, resilience and internet. President Joe Biden signed the bill Monday. The bill’s emphasis includes aims to make repairs to infrastructure, improve safety, help public transit and address infrastructure needs due to climate change.
An additional $600 million will be available to prepare a transportation system for extreme weather, including drought and wildfires. The bill also includes around a $475 billion reauthorization of the core federal transportation program for the next five years, a 56% increase over the current Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act. The new five-year federal program is likely to provide the Bay Area with $4.5 billion to fund the purchase of new electric buses. Caltrain and SamTrans spokesperson Dan Lieberman said the transit agencies don’t know exactly when funds will flow to Caltrain and SamTrans, but the package includes a mix of formula funds that have established processes and funding for both new and existing competitive grant programs. Both SamTrans and Caltrain are evaluating options in the infrastructure package and intend to actively seek all viable opportunities.
SamTrans General Manager Carter Mau called the signing a great day for public transportation.
“Bus agencies throughout California have committed to adopting fully zero-emission fleets by 2040, and this bill offers a means of funding that ambitious goal. We are all one step closer to cleaner, greener bus service that is vital in the fight against climate change,” Mau said in a press release.
“This investment will speed up the modernization of Caltrain by replacing its pollution-causing diesel fleet with state-of-the-art electric trains by 2024.” David Canepa, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement. “It will help SamTrans reach its goal of having a zero-emission fleet by 2040 and help BART enhance its efforts to rebuild tracks and other critical infrastructure. The bill creates jobs and will help public transit recover from the pandemic stronger than ever.”
