Two heavy-duty generators have been delivered to San Mateo County’s South Coast to provide power to schools and shelters in the event of an emergency, officials announced Thursday.
The San Mateo County Department of Emergency Management announced the delivery of two 65 kVA emergency backup generators to the La Honda Pescadero Unified School District.
The two generators will fill an identified gap for San Mateo County’s South Coast communities. The school district will use the two generators to support the district’s operations and emergency shelters in the event of an emergency when power is lost. The two generators were funded by the California Governor’s Office 2020-2021 Community Power Resiliency Grant Program.
