The man alleged to have killed his child’s mother in San Carlos by nearly severing her head with a sword in September was appointed a new doctor Tuesday to evaluate his sanity at the time of the killing, according to San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Jose Landaeta, 33, allegedly killed Karina Castro, 27, in San Carlos Sept. 8, 2022. Castro was killed after being struck many times in the neck area with the sword. Following the alleged crime, Landaeta walked away and then returned to the scene within minutes of police arriving, not saying anything, the DA’s Office previously said.
The pair were engaged in a face-to-face argument in the street outside her apartment complex near the intersection of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at around 11:50 a.m. The argument was allegedly over the custody of their 1-year-old child, who was inside the apartment.
On May 11, Landaeta pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and was appointed two doctors to assess if he was insane at the time of the alleged crime. However, Assistant District Attorney Sean Gallagher said one of the doctors had a conflict of interest.
Insanity is a person’s mental state at the time of a crime while competency is a defendant’s ability to aid in their own defense.
If both doctors find him sane at the time of the crime, the defense has the right to seek other opinions or abandon the plea, he said. The prosecution has the right to do the same if the outcome is that he wasn’t sane.
Landaeta remains in custody to answer on charges of murder and an extra enhancement charge for using a deadly weapon. He faces 26 years to life in prison. The doctor’s reports are due and will be confirmed in court Aug. 23. Landaeta pretrial Sept. 12 and the jury trial is set for Oct. 27, according to the DA’s Office.
