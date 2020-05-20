Carolyn Bloede was unanimously confirmed by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors as the new director of the Office of Sustainability.
For the past 17 years, Bloede has served in a similar role across the Bay in Alameda County. She now brings expertise gained in both the private and public sector to San Mateo County, where she has called home for the past two decades, according to the county.
Starting June 15, Bloede will lead a department with an approximately $35 million annual budget that seeks to find solutions to some of the most vexing challenges faced by the Bay Area and beyond. These include climate adaptation, sea level rise, waste reduction, recycling and energy efficiency, among others, according to the county.
Bloede earend a master’s degree in engineering from San Jose State University and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Colorado. She gained experience in the private sector as a project manager and environmental consultant before she joined Alameda County to help create their sustainability program, according to the county.
Bloede succeeds Jim Eggemeyer, who retired after serving as the first director of the Office of Sustainability since its creation in 2014.
