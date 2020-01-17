The Sequoia Healthcare District Board of Directors named its newest member Wednesday to replace the retiring Kathleen Kane with the founding director of programs for the Siena Youth Center, Rafael Avendano Diaz.
In his position with Siena, Diaz provides healthy, engaging programs for 150 youth ages 9 to 22 yearly with after-school and summer programs. Diaz ensures that the youth center provides youth and families with a safe, fun community and healthy activities.
“The Siena Youth Center has transformed a Redwood City community into a tight-knit, homely neighborhood where neighbors are friends,” Diaz said.
Prior to the Siena Yough Center, Diaz directed after school programs for the Boys and Girls Club, and coordinated Team Up for Youth in San Leandro.
The board made the appointment at its meeting Jan. 15. Diaz lives in the North Fair Oaks neighborhood of unincorporated Redwood City.
Kane had served on the board for 26 years. The board once oversaw Sequoia Hospital, but that responsibility was eventually handed to the nonprofit now known as Dignity Health and, in 2007, it contributed some $75 million to construct a new facility while releasing its supervisory role by giving up seats on the hospital’s governing board. It now allocates its tax revenue toward health care related programs.
(0) comments
