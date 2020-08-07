San Mateo police have released new information about a sexual assault that took place near Central Park Wednesday night that includes more of the suspect description.
Police believe the man is homeless and may have visited businesses in the city. He is described as white, or Hispanic, in his late teens to early 20s, light skinned, average build and height, with dark outgrown or slightly curly hair, wearing a red “Lifeguard” sweatshirt, dark pants and carrying a backpack or satchel. He may have also been on a silver bicycle with duct tape wrapped around the seat. Detectives have found the bicycle and sweatshirt, according to police.
The incident took place near a sidewalk at Ninth Avenue and South El Camino Real Wednesday at about 10:40 p.m. Aug. 5. Officers were called to the scene and contacted a woman in her 60s who had been seriously beaten and then sexually assaulted. The suspect was last seen walking southwest from the area, according to police.
Police are asking for the public’s assistance as information is preliminary. Anyone with security cameras in the area is being asked to look at footage for someone on foot or riding a bicycle on Aug. 5 from 10-11:30 p.m., according to police.
Anyone with information and/or security camera footage is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Lee Violett at (650) 522-7662 or by email at lviolett@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.