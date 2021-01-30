San Mateo County announced a new centrally located COVID-19 testing site at the College of San Mateo capable of testing adults and children at least 1 years old.

Nasal swab tests will be available at the new site on 3401 CSM Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Tests are being administered through Logistics Health Incorporated, a Wisconsin-based health care solutions agency. Appointments for children under 13 years old must be made over the phone.

County officials began searching for a new centrally located COVID-19 testing location to help mitigate traffic concern caused by hosting mass vaccination events at the San Mateo County Event Center where testing was also being held.

A standing oral swab test site through Curative Inc. will also be available at the event center for adults and children ages 5 and older. Appointments can be made noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Participants are required to not eat, drink or smoke 20 minutes prior to taking the test.

Tests offered through county and state funded sites are free to participants but insurance companies will be billed if available.

Visit www.smcgov.org/testing to book an appointment or learn more about county offered COVID-19 testing opportunities.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription