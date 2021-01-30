San Mateo County announced a new centrally located COVID-19 testing site at the College of San Mateo capable of testing adults and children at least 1 years old.
Nasal swab tests will be available at the new site on 3401 CSM Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Tests are being administered through Logistics Health Incorporated, a Wisconsin-based health care solutions agency. Appointments for children under 13 years old must be made over the phone.
County officials began searching for a new centrally located COVID-19 testing location to help mitigate traffic concern caused by hosting mass vaccination events at the San Mateo County Event Center where testing was also being held.
A standing oral swab test site through Curative Inc. will also be available at the event center for adults and children ages 5 and older. Appointments can be made noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Participants are required to not eat, drink or smoke 20 minutes prior to taking the test.
Tests offered through county and state funded sites are free to participants but insurance companies will be billed if available.
Visit www.smcgov.org/testing to book an appointment or learn more about county offered COVID-19 testing opportunities.
