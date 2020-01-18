A proposed five-story, 35-unit condominium that would be the tallest building in downtown San Carlos goes before city planning commissioners Tuesday with a staff recommendation for approval.
Development at 626 Walnut St. across from the new Wheeler Plaza would require demolishing existing commercial and residential structures as well as removing nine trees.
The project was first proposed for 28 housing units with payment of an affordable housing in-lieu fee but after meetings with the city staff the developer proposed four below market-rate units, a planning division report said.
Based on the state density bonus law, that entitled the development to a 21% density increase and the law’s round-up provision results in seven more units, the city report said.
Dragonfly Group Inc. of San Mateo, which proposes the condo development, said in a project description provided to planning commissioners that all units contain three to four bedrooms.
“Residences will appeal to a diverse set of buyers from families to empty nesters,” Dragonfly said. “The residences will be more affordable than single-family houses for sale in the same market.”
George Roque, 68, a retired financial manager, said as he walked by the development site Friday that “We need more housing — but at the same time it has to be affordable housing.”
Jon Agnich, a software engineer from San Francisco, said “the more housing the better.”
“We didn’t build new stuff 30 years ago,” Agnich said.
Houses become cheaper as they age, he added.
“In a few decades it will be affordable,” Agnich said.
John Linn, 58, who lives near the site of the proposed development, said Walnut is already a busy street with traffic from Wheeler Plaza only adding to that problem.
Development in San Carlos will reach a tipping point, Linn said.
“They’re going to get to a point where enough is enough,” he said.
The city is about 75% there, added Linn, who is a psychic medium.
Businesses have closed and moved from the commercial property that would be demolished if the condos are built. Skin Care by Sally has a new location in San Mateo and Today’s Haircuts moved to Laurel Street in San Carlos.
The condo proposal merges three parcels along Walnut Street. Two street-level commercial units are also proposed for the property.
City zoning requires that 10 trees are planted on site and Dragonfly proposes planting 11.
At 72 feet to the stair tower, the development would be the tallest downtown. Wheeler Plaza is 59 feet to the top of the tower elements and the SamTrans building at 1250 San Carlos Ave. is estimated to be 50 feet tall, a planning division report said.
Buildings surrounding the proposed project are all four stories, the report added.
Dragonfly provided planning commissioners with a report on a May 2019 meeting at the San Carlos Adult Community Center about the project.
Among questions was one about the sale prices of condos.
“Too early to tell,” was the developer’s response. “Large, high quality units.”
The Planning Commission meets 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at City Hall, 600 Elm St.
